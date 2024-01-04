Wiregrass Gives Back
Tuberville honors Army Captain of Enterprise as January Veteran of the Month

Tuberville’s Veteran of the Month series recognizes Alabama’s heroes for service to our military and local communities.
Captain Maggie Amadei of Enterprise
Captain Maggie Amadei of Enterprise
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) today released a video honoring U.S. Army Captain Maggie Amadei of Enterprise as the January “Veteran of the Month.”

According to Senator Tuberville, Captain Maggie Amadei is the perfect embodiment of courage. After everything she has been through, Amadei still lives to serve her country.

“Not only is Maggie a combat veteran, but she is also a Gold Star Spouse. Maggie and her husband Ben met while both serving in the Army. They deployed as part of the 101st Airborne Division, and celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary while in Iraq. But two months after, Ben’s helicopter was shot down and he lost his life for this country. But this tragedy didn’t destroy Maggie’s desire to serve.”

“For 15 years, Maggie has helped provide over 1.5 million flight hours to pilots, making sure our pilots are ready. Every day, she helps ensure the next generation of Army aviators are prepared for whatever challenge comes next.”

“Maggie’s toughness, resilience, and her commitment to serve are an inspiration.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Hear Senator Tuberville’s full remarks in the link below.

Senator Tuberville recognizes a different Alabama veteran each month for their service and contribution to their community. Constituents can nominate an Alabama veteran and submit their information to Senator Tuberville’s office for consideration by emailing press_office@tuberville.senate.gov.

