Suspect in Ohio murder arrested in Dothan

Clarence Abdul Ellis booking photo
Clarence Abdul Ellis booking photo(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man wanted for murder in Columbus, Ohio was arrested in Dothan on Thursday, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Officers found Clarence Abdul Ellis, 38, at a home on Honeysuckle Road.

DPD, Houston County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Ellis is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond until he is extradited to Ohio.

