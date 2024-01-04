Suspect in Ohio murder arrested in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man wanted for murder in Columbus, Ohio was arrested in Dothan on Thursday, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Officers found Clarence Abdul Ellis, 38, at a home on Honeysuckle Road.

DPD, Houston County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Ellis is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond until he is extradited to Ohio.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.