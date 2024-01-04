Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Starr brothers receive life sentences for teacher’s murder

Darin Starr (left) and Jason Starr (right) were convicted on charges they conspired to kill...
Darin Starr (left) and Jason Starr (right) were convicted on charges they conspired to kill Jason's ex-wife(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Brothers Jason and Darin Starr received life sentences Thursday afternoon for their roles in a murder-for-hire scheme that left an Enterprise school teacher executed.

A jury found Jason Starr guilty in September of paying his brother, Darin Starr, to drive from Texas to Coffee County, Alabama, and kill his wife, Sara Starr, to whom a judge ordered he pay thousands each month to support her and their four children.

Ms. Starr, a 38-year-old Harrand Creek Elementary teacher, was gunned down as she left her home and headed to school after the 2017 Thanksgiving break. Prosecutors convinced jurors that Darin Starr, also convicted in September, fired the shots that took her life.

“We never gave up hope,” family friend Dena Leuci said of that verdict. “We truly believed in all the law enforcement that was trying (to make an arrest).”

Federal sentencing guidelines required U.S. District Judge R. Auston Huffaker to sentence the Starr brothers to life. There is no parole from federal prison.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six famous people who came from Dothan, Alabama
Six famous people who came from Dothan
Fire fighters on scene of structure fire in Webb
Sheriff confirms shootings were attempted murder and suicide
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Power restored in Dothan after transformer fire
Tiger Track Classic on Saturday, April 7, 2012 in Auburn, AL. Missy Hazeldine
Former AU coach Chizik out as North Carolina defense coordinator
Gerad Parker
Troy’s Parker makes first moves as head coach

Latest News

Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Head over the Wiregrass Area Pan-Hellenic Council's Facebook page to purchase tickets to help...
Talking 10th annual MLK Step Show hosted by the Wiregrass Area Pan-Hellenic Council
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
Clarence Abdul Ellis booking photo
Suspect in Ohio murder arrested in Dothan