Starr brothers receive life sentences for teacher’s murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Brothers Jason and Darin Starr received life sentences Thursday afternoon for their roles in a murder-for-hire scheme that left an Enterprise school teacher executed.

A jury found Jason Starr guilty in September of paying his brother, Darin Starr, to drive from Texas to Coffee County, Alabama, and kill his wife, Sara Starr, to whom a judge ordered he pay thousands each month to support her and their four children.

Ms. Starr, a 38-year-old Harrand Creek Elementary teacher, was gunned down as she left her home and headed to school after the 2017 Thanksgiving break. Prosecutors convinced jurors that Darin Starr, also convicted in September, fired the shots that took her life.

“We never gave up hope,” family friend Dena Leuci said of that verdict. “We truly believed in all the law enforcement that was trying (to make an arrest).”

Federal sentencing guidelines required U.S. District Judge R. Auston Huffaker to sentence the Starr brothers to life. There is no parole from federal prison.

