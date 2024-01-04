Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Several without power in Dothan after transformer fire

Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. Photo from 2019.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An electrical transformer fire on Wednesday night resulted in a power outage affecting several Dothan Utilities customers.

Reports of the fire came in at around 8:17 p.m. at a transformer near the intersection of Honeysuckle Road and Fortner Street.

The Dothan Utilities service area affected is near the fire location of Honeysuckle and Fortner, as well as on the southern portion of Westgate Parkway. Outage map information shows as of 9:49 p.m. that 1,497 customers are affected at this time.

District 4 City Commissioner John Ferguson confirmed the fire-caused outage to constituents on social media, saying that Dothan Utilities is on-site assessing the damage and working on restoring power.

Ferguson posted another update at around 9:50 p.m., stating that Dothan Utilities is working to isolate the damaged circuit and restore power.

Westgate and some areas on Honeysuckle are expected to be restored shortly, while the remainder of Honeysuckle from Fortner to AL Highway 52 W and the Fortner extension to Brannon Stand Road could take up to 2 hours to get hardware replaced to restore power.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six famous people who came from Dothan, Alabama
Six famous people who came from Dothan
Fire fighters on scene of structure fire in Webb
Sheriff confirms shootings were attempted murder and suicide
Ricky Faulkner booking photo
Father of missing woman charged with sex crimes
A mentally challenged man is suing a Dothan group home operator for allegedly abusing him,...
Mother alleges abuse of her son at Dothan group home
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

Councilmember announces intent to sue the city of Donalsonville
Councilmember announces intent to sue the city of Donalsonville
Every law enforcement agency in Alabama is now required to complete training for those with...
Enterprise Police Department’s’ Project SNAP program catering to those with special needs
Every law enforcement agency in Alabama is now required to complete training for those with...
Enterprise Police training for those with special needs, autism
Investigators say Jolaine Chandler shot her husband Edgar Keith Chandler several times and set...
Houston Co. Sheriff: Webb shootings were attempted murder-suicide