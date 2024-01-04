Several without power in Dothan after transformer fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An electrical transformer fire on Wednesday night resulted in a power outage affecting several Dothan Utilities customers.

Reports of the fire came in at around 8:17 p.m. at a transformer near the intersection of Honeysuckle Road and Fortner Street.

The Dothan Utilities service area affected is near the fire location of Honeysuckle and Fortner, as well as on the southern portion of Westgate Parkway. Outage map information shows as of 9:49 p.m. that 1,497 customers are affected at this time.

District 4 City Commissioner John Ferguson confirmed the fire-caused outage to constituents on social media, saying that Dothan Utilities is on-site assessing the damage and working on restoring power.

Ferguson posted another update at around 9:50 p.m., stating that Dothan Utilities is working to isolate the damaged circuit and restore power.

Westgate and some areas on Honeysuckle are expected to be restored shortly, while the remainder of Honeysuckle from Fortner to AL Highway 52 W and the Fortner extension to Brannon Stand Road could take up to 2 hours to get hardware replaced to restore power.

