NWA to host Hard Times wrestling event in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time in a decade, a major professional wrestling company is coming to the Circle City for one of the company’s premium events.

The Dothan Civic Center confirmed through their public email newsletter that the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) would be holding their Hard Times 2024 signature live event at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, March 2.

“Hard Times 2024 promises to be a spectacular showcase of top stars within the NWA, with all NWA titles up for grabs, including the prestigious NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship. Fans can expect an electrifying night of world-class wrestling action to keep them on the edge of their seats,” according to the description of the event on Dothan Civic Center’s ticketing website.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and are listed as starting at $14.95 for bronze general admission, with better seating available at pricing points of $19.95 (Silver and ADA Seating Silver), $29.95 (Gold) and $39.95 (Platinum). A $15 add-on option is also available for a VIP Meet and Greet with NWA President and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, which includes early access to the venue as well as a group photo with Corgan.

The NWA, a promotion known for its status from its founding in 1948 as the major governing body of professional wrestling in the United States, return to Dothan in a major form for the first time since their governing of the now-defunct Continental Championship Wrestling (formerly Gulf Coast Championship Wrestling and Southeastern Championship Wrestling) from the mid-1960s to the late-1980s. (This is not to be confused with the current-running Continental Championship Wrestling in Jacksonville, Florida using the former company’s branding.)

Outside of multiple independent events hosted in Dothan and across the Wiregrass, major wrestling hasn’t been hosted in Dothan since January 18, 2014, when TNA Wrestling hosted a television event at the Dothan Civic Center. WWE’s last appearance in Dothan came on August 8, 2012 with a taping of Monday Night Raw.

Hard Times 2024 will be the fourth event under the name and the first since 2022 for the modern version of the National Wrestling Alliance, which has been attempting a resurgence since being bought in 2017 by Lightning One, Inc., a company led by Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan.

While no card has been announced, the event listing says the company’s top talents are scheduled to appear, including current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3, former WWE talents Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder), Trevor Murdoch and Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow), Kerry Morton (son of Ricky Morton of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) and Violent J of hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse.

The event, which will be a television taping scheduled to be broadcasted on The CW, is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start time and will run until 10 p.m. Doors at the Civic Center will open at 5:15 p.m. for the Meet & Greet with Billy Corgan, then at 6 p.m. for all other ticket holders, with all ticket holders given a complimentary NWA Wrestler Meet and Greet in the lobby area near merchandise tables prior to the show.

For additional information and Dothan Civic Center rules & codes of conduct, as well as to purchase tickets, you can visit the event listing by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.