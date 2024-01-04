Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.

Events for the weekend of January 6, 2023

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six famous people who came from Dothan, Alabama
Six famous people who came from Dothan
Fire fighters on scene of structure fire in Webb
Sheriff confirms shootings were attempted murder and suicide
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Power restored in Dothan after transformer fire
Tiger Track Classic on Saturday, April 7, 2012 in Auburn, AL. Missy Hazeldine
Former AU coach Chizik out as North Carolina defense coordinator
Gerad Parker
Troy’s Parker makes first moves as head coach

Latest News

Head over the Wiregrass Area Pan-Hellenic Council's Facebook page to purchase tickets to help...
Talking 10th annual MLK Step Show hosted by the Wiregrass Area Pan-Hellenic Council
Every law enforcement agency in Alabama is now required to complete training for those with...
Enterprise Police Department’s’ Project SNAP program catering to those with special needs
The grand total was $2,871,263, which will go to 37 Wiregrass area health and human service...
Wiregrass United Way raises over $2.8 million in 2023
Six famous people who came from Dothan, Alabama
Six famous people who came from Dothan