Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

More Storm Systems On The Way

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – After another cold start Friday, we’ll see high temperatures reach the lower 60s as cloud cover increases. Rain returns Friday night, with showers and embedded thunderstorms. There could be some stronger storms, primarily in the Panhandle. The weekend will be dry, but a potent storm system arrives later Monday into Tuesday with lots of rain and the risk of severe weather.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 34°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Increasing cloudiness, rain by late-evening. High near 61°. Winds SE at 5-105 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 52°.  Winds SE-S at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 65° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

MON: Increasing cloudiness, rain late.  Low: 40° High: 57° 30%

TUE: Early showers and thunderstorms, some strong. Low: 54° High: 67° 90%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 55° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-25 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six famous people who came from Dothan, Alabama
Six famous people who came from Dothan
Fire fighters on scene of structure fire in Webb
Sheriff confirms shootings were attempted murder and suicide
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Power restored in Dothan after transformer fire
Tiger Track Classic on Saturday, April 7, 2012 in Auburn, AL. Missy Hazeldine
Former AU coach Chizik out as North Carolina defense coordinator
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Color The Weather 01-04-24
Color The Weather 01-04-24
4Warn Weather
More Active Pattern Incoming
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Thursday, January 4, 2024
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, January 3, 2024