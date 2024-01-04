More Storm Systems On The Way

SYNOPSIS – After another cold start Friday, we’ll see high temperatures reach the lower 60s as cloud cover increases. Rain returns Friday night, with showers and embedded thunderstorms. There could be some stronger storms, primarily in the Panhandle. The weekend will be dry, but a potent storm system arrives later Monday into Tuesday with lots of rain and the risk of severe weather.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 34°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Increasing cloudiness, rain by late-evening. High near 61°. Winds SE at 5-105 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 52°. Winds SE-S at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 65° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

MON: Increasing cloudiness, rain late. Low: 40° High: 57° 30%

TUE: Early showers and thunderstorms, some strong. Low: 54° High: 67° 90%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 55° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

