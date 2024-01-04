Wiregrass Gives Back
More Active Pattern Incoming

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – The cool, wet, and dreary conditions from Wednesday are long gone, and we started our Thursday morning off with clear skies and chilly temperatures. The first of a couple of different rain chances moves through the region late Friday and into early Saturday, then we turn drier and warmer through the weekend ahead of our next big rain chance into early next week. Strong to severe thunderstorms could be possible with both rounds.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 57°. Winds N at 10 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 32°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Increasing clouds by the afternoon. High near 61°. Winds ESE at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong, ending by the morning, then partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 65° 100% AM

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 42° High: 61°

MON: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible late. Some potentially strong to severe. Low: 40° High: 59° 90% PM

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the morning, some potentially severe, then partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 67° 90% AM

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 55°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until 10 AM CST*. Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20 kts, decreasing to 10-15 kts this afternoon. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

