ESCC battles 19th ranked Chipola

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The ESCC Boll Weevils are still looking for their stride under first year head coach George Scott.

The team has made improvements through a tough season.

The Lady Weevils lost Wednesday night’s matchup against the 19th ranked Chipola Indians by a final of 70-31. It was a vast improvement from just under a month ago where the team lost to the Indians 101-18.

