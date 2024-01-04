Wiregrass Gives Back
ESCC battles 19th ranked Chipola

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The ESCC Boll Weevils are still looking for their stride under first year head coach George Scott.

The team has made improvements through a tough season.

The Lady Weevils lost Wednesday night’s matchup against the 19th ranked Chipola Indians by a final of 70-31. It was a vast improvement from just under a month ago where the team lost to the Indians 101-18.

