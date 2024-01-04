Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Entire police department walks out in 1 day

It was announced that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department had resigned on Dec. 4. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – Every single member of a police department in Kansas walked out on the job or officially resigned after a government agency arrived for a department assessment.

According to records from the City of Horton’s city commission meeting on Dec. 18, it was announced that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department had resigned on Dec. 4.

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force walked out, except for one, who did give a two-week notice.

According to Cheatham, the tribal council had contacted the Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement Division (BIA) to request technical aid and a comprehensive department assessment.

However, when BIA arrived at the station, the entire police force, save for one, just walked out.

Now, neighboring authorities including the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are patrolling the reservation in the police department’s absence.

The BIA will soon be on site to aid in the interview process for new police officers.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2024 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six famous people who came from Dothan, Alabama
Six famous people who came from Dothan
Fire fighters on scene of structure fire in Webb
Sheriff confirms shootings were attempted murder and suicide
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Power restored in Dothan after transformer fire
Tiger Track Classic on Saturday, April 7, 2012 in Auburn, AL. Missy Hazeldine
Former AU coach Chizik out as North Carolina defense coordinator
Gerad Parker
Troy’s Parker makes first moves as head coach

Latest News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
FILE - Actress Glynis Johns is shown, Sept. 11, 1982. Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and...
Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ star who first sang Sondheim’s ‘Send in the Clowns,’ dies at 100
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Darin Starr (left) and Jason Starr (right) were convicted on charges they conspired to kill...
Starr brothers receive life sentences for teacher’s murder