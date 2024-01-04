Enterprise Police Department’s’ Project SNAP program catering to those with special needs

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Every law enforcement agency in the state is now required to complete training for those with sensory needs or invisible disabilities.

However, one area police department is already familiar with this topic.

Almost 3 years ago, the Enterprise Police Department started Project SNAP, short for the Special Needs Assistance Program.

Captain Billy Haglund with the police department said, ' We had a concerned citizen and she approached the department and asked if we had any kind of training in place for individuals with special needs or on the autism spectrum.’

It is a program that combines training, a database, and sensory kits for officers to utilize when interacting with people with special needs.

“We did not have anything in specific so we worked with her and developed the program,’ Haglund said.

Under the Cade Noah Act, EPD and other law enforcement agencies in the state will complete training every other year hosted by KultureCity.

Shelby Dipilla is the owner of Beacon of Hope ABA. Dipilla said she is glad to see a mass effort to accommodate Alabama’s special needs community better.

“I think it will offer parents a little bit more peace of mind, especially those whose children are nonverbal. But also, even parents whose children may be going out more independently but still struggle in situations where they are engaging with law enforcement. By making it something that our lawmakers are aware of and now our officers are aware of, I think it is going to lead to further inclusivity in the community,” Dipilla said.

Captain Haglund says that other agencies have reached out for information about this program. He added that the goal is to continue training with a local specialist in conjunction with the certification.

Project SNAP also includes seniors who may have a tendency to wander.

Every April, the department renews the database with updated information with a photo, emergency contact, and more.

