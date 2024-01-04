Drier For A Couple Days

SYNOPSIS – Drier weather is on the way for Thursday and Friday, before showers and a few thunderstorms return Friday night. The better chances for any strong storms will be near the coast. After a dry weekend, we’ll focus on the next storm system due to arrive Monday night into Tuesday. This system looks to have a higher chance of producing severe weather in the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Gradual clearing. Low near 34°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 57°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 34°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Increasing cloudiness, showers late. Low: 34° High: 61° 30%

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 65° 90%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 61° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, rain by evening. Low: 40° High: 59° 30%

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong, especially early. Low: 54° High: 67° 90%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 39° High: 55° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

