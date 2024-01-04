Dothan physical therapist talks preventing injuries for those getting back in the gym

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new year often brings new fitness resolutions, but without taking proper precautions people can go overboard.

Chris Phillips is a physical therapist in Dothan, and he said it’s typical to see a spike in gym-related injuries in late February.

“That’s when we typically start seeing gym-related injury patients. If you have a smartphone, look at your phone and see what your step average is a year and try to increase that by one thousand steps, not try to go out and walk three miles,” Phillips said.

Your workout depends on your age, and if you have had any past injuries. To prevent injuries from happening, Phillips suggests warming up those muscles to get the blood pumping and to get your body prepared for the workout.

When stretching your calves, hold it for about a minute doing multiple rounds.

“Stretch statically after the workout. Before the workout it is good to do things like what a football team does if you are doing legs. Expect soreness. It is a real life thing, and you should feel it, " Phillips expressed.

Another factor is diet. Phillips said to eat and hydrate your body, which can put less stress on it. If your goal is to lose weight, he suggests calorie counting.

“Your goal is to burn more calories than you take in. That’s the only way you’ll ever see weight loss. You can’t out train your diet. Don’t also think about this when you are eating. Don’t think about cheat meals, or cheat days whatever. The main thing is don’t have two bad meals back to back,” Phillips said.

Phillips also recommends eating a healthy balance of carbs, fats, and proteins, which in turn will help boost your workout.

