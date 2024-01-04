Dothan, Enterprise set to clash on hardwood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Circle City will be the place to be on Friday night.

Dothan and Enterprise hit the hardwood in a 7A area 3 matchup.

The boys area tournament has been hosted by one of these teams the past three seasons and that goes a long way.

Enterprise made the state championship game in 2021 and won it all in 2022.

The Dothan Wolves made the final four in 2023.

A win for either team on Friday will be very important with JAG also being unbeaten and already having a win over Dothan.

“We don’t have anybody on our team now that that went and played in the Final Four or went to the state tournament was on that state championship team,” said Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson. “So, we’re a totally new team. Dothan has some of the same pieces that got a lot of guys that experienced that last year. In terms of experience, they definitely have the upper hand on that, as far as knowing how to win games.”

Tipoff for varsity girls is set for 6 p.m. on Friday with boys to follow.

