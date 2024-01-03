Wimbush sworn in for second term as Blakely mayor

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - A new year marked a new term for Mayor Travis Wimbush and the city of Blakely.

News4 spoke with the mayor at his swearing-in ceremony.

Despite the controversy he faced near the end of his term, Mayor Wimbush says he looks forward to continuing to serve the people in this city.

“This has been a rough journey. A lot has taken place but through it all, I thank both those who supported and those who did not,” Wimbush said.

Back in July, Wimbush was at the center of controversy. An investigation was launched regarding his issuing of a loan to a former public official. The issue was resolved in a July city council meeting.

Mayor Wimbush was re-elected in the November municipal election. He plans to move forward in a positive direction.

“I commit to working with people whether they voted for me or not to make our community better,” Wimbush said.

One of Mayor Wimbush’s goals is to improve communication between the council and citizens.

“We will do more to really get the input to what government is actually about,” Wimbush said.

According to Wimbush, a city manager or administrative role will help with this and balance the city’s leadership.

The mayor added that he learned a lot from his first term.

He claims these lessons will help him lead the city for another four years.

“(I am) just proud of the accomplishments and maintaining the balance and actually having a blueprint moving forward,” Wimbush said.

The mayor hopes to introduce new youth programs. He also believes economic development will continue bringing new businesses to the area.

“We are headed in the right direction as far as attracting and being in a position to be competitive for those potential new businesses in our community,” Wimbush said.

In addition to Mayor Wimbush, Councilman Matt Lee was sworn into office. He will replace Ray Jarrett, who did not run for re-election.

