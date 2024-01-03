Six famous people who came from Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is no sure-fire way to pick the most famous people who grew up in Dothan before emerging onto the national stage, but it is easy to identify six who went on to greatness. (Yes, there are others.)

Bobby Goldsboro

After backing up the legendary Roy Orbison, Goldsboro was a successful singer and television host. (Ray Stevens Music Journey)

As a small child, he briefly lived in Marianna before moving with his parents to Dothan, where they operated a downtown flower shop. After backing up the legendary Roy Orbison, Goldsboro was a successful singer and television host. His signature was Honey, written by Bobby Russell, and so popular it became the third-rated song on Billboard’s Top 100 of 1968, outdueled only by The Beatles “Hey Jude” and Paul Mariat’s instrumental smash “Love is Blue.” He hosted “The Bobby Goldsboro” Show” in the 1970′s. Goldsboro, who turns 82 this month, resides in Nashville, where he created several animated series. He was the first entertainer to perform at the Dothan Civic Center.

Watch Bobby sing “Honey”

Buddy Buie

Buie retired to Lake Eufaula, where he died in 2015 at 74 (Dothan Eagle)

Like Goldsboro, Perry Carlton “Buddy” Buie was born in Marianna and then moved to Dothan, where the two were classmates. He founded The Webbs (as mentioned, Goldsboro was a member) but found his most success as a songwriter. With his friend James Cobb, he authored “Stormy,” “Traces,” and “Spooky” for the Classics IV.

Afterward, he managed the Atlanta Rhythm Section, penning hits like “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover.”

Buie retired to Lake Eufaula, where he died in 2015 at 74.

Richmond Flowers, Sr.

Richmond Flowers, Sr. (WTVY)

His inclusion on this list might seem odd to those unfamiliar with Alabama’s civil rights history. But the fact of the matter is his hard work for equality received national attention and inspired a made-for-television movie. Flowers opposed George Wallace’s segregation beliefs and, after becoming state attorney general in 1962, fought for equality, winning landmark voting cases. He prosecuted Ku Klux Klan members. Eventually, he would find his way back to Dothan, where his family owned a hospital and bank. He died in 2007 at 88.

Bob Jones, Sr.

Bob Jones, Sr. (Bob Jones University)

Jones grew up in the Brannon Stand area in what is now within Dothan city limits. He earned a few dollars by selling vegetables from his family’s farm door-to-door. However, he would leave his mark as a nationally known evangelist and founder of Bob Jones University, which began in Panama City but settled in Greenville, South Carolina. Among his students was Dr. Billy Graham.

Johnny Mack Brown

Johnny Mack Brown (IMBd)

A star of the silver screen, Brown won his most significant acclaim playing Western roles. He starred alongside greats like Joan Crawford, Clark Gable, Jean Harlow, and Tex Ritter. Before achieving stardom, Brown played football at Dothan High School and the University of Alabama. He competed in the Rose Bowl. Brown, who died in 1974 at 70, was inducted into the Hollywood Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Watch Johnny Mack Brown star in Desperate Trails

Heather Whitestone

Heather Whitestone (Miss America)

Despite being hearing-impaired, Heather was crowned Miss America in 1995 after winning the Miss Alabama competition the previous year. She raised awareness of her handicap and inspired others who suffered similarly. She is an author whom President George H. Bush appointed to the National Council on Disability and spoke at the Republican National Conventions of 1996 and 2000.

Watch Heather Whitestone perform at Miss America 1995

