Sheriff confirms shootings were attempted murder and suicide

Fire fighters on scene of structure fire in Webb
Fire fighters on scene of structure fire in Webb(Viewer Contributed)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Investigators confirmed on Wednesday that a woman tried to kill her husband before taking her life last week.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said Jolaine Chandler, the 72-year-old woman who died, also set the couple’s home along Webb to Kinsey Road on fire. It suffered significant damage.

According to her family, Ms. Chandler, a former school bus driver, had dementia.

Her husband, 74-year-old Edgar Keith Chandler, shot three times, is recovering after undergoing surgery.

