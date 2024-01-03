Sheriff confirms shootings were attempted murder and suicide

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Investigators confirmed on Wednesday that a woman tried to kill her husband before taking her life last week.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said Jolaine Chandler, the 72-year-old woman who died, also set the couple’s home along Webb to Kinsey Road on fire. It suffered significant damage.

According to her family, Ms. Chandler, a former school bus driver, had dementia.

Her husband, 74-year-old Edgar Keith Chandler, shot three times, is recovering after undergoing surgery.

