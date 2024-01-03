Scattered Showers Wednesday

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST
SYNOPSIS – Scattered light showers combined with cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 40s for Wednesday. Clouds clear out tonight with temperatures dropping close to freezing again. Sunny skies return for Thursday as temperatures rise to the middle to upper 50s. Showers and thunderstorms are back by Friday night into Saturday morning. There’s a lower end chance of strong storms early Saturday morning, but a better chance of strong to severe storms will arrive by Monday night, lasting through Tuesday morning. We will watch this system closely.

TODAY – Cloudy, chilly, scattered light showers. High near 48°. Winds NE at 5 mph. 80%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, clearing late. Low near 34°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 57°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

FRI: Sunny morning, PM clouds return with showers overnight. Low: 34° High: 63° 80% late

SAT: Early AM storms, partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 65° 80% early

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 61°

MON: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 40° High: 61° 60% PM

TUE: Showers and thunderstorms, some strong. Low: 56° High: 67° 90%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

