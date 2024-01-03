Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Former AU coach Chizik out as North Carolina defense coordinator

Tiger Track Classic on Saturday, April 7, 2012 in Auburn, AL. Missy Hazeldine
Tiger Track Classic on Saturday, April 7, 2012 in Auburn, AL. Missy Hazeldine (Melissa Hazeldine | Auburn Athletics)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gene Chizik, who led Auburn to a national championship in 2010, is out as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator, the school announced on Wednesday.

“Gene Chizik is one of the best football coaches I’ve shared the sideline with during my 46 years of coaching,” Tar Heels Head Football Coach Mack Brown said. “He’s a man of faith who worked tirelessly to provide the best coaching and mentorship he could to the young men he coached.”

In his statement, Brown said he and Chizik mutually agreed to part ways after the team struggled defensively this season.

“Being a part of 36 wins and two ACC Coastal Championships during my four years at UNC has truly been a blessing,” Chizik stated. “Mack Brown and I will continue to be the closest of friends, and I want to wish all of the coaches, players, and administration the best moving forward.”

After his dismissal at Auburn in 2012, he moved on to his first stint at North Carolina.

He got out of coaching, finding his way to the SEC Network television booth until returning to North Carolina in 2022.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Faulkner booking photo
Father of missing woman charged with sex crimes
A mentally challenged man is suing a Dothan group home operator for allegedly abusing him,...
Mother alleges abuse of her son at Dothan group home
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Where is Coley McCraney and what’s next for the convicted killer?
Bryant is only 23 and already been selling chicks for three years.
Why Caleb Bryan of Chick-A-Dee Hatchery is proud to be a farmer

Latest News

Six famous people who came from Dothan, Alabama
Six famous people who came from Dothan
Fire fighters on scene of structure fire in Webb
Sheriff confirms shootings were attempted murder and suicide
TAXES MGN WAFF
The most important takeaways from the 2024 tax provision adjustments
Construction at city hall has created a jam with people coming in for different needs and...
Enterprise asking for business license renewals to be sent in by mail