Former AU coach Chizik out as North Carolina defense coordinator

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gene Chizik, who led Auburn to a national championship in 2010, is out as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator, the school announced on Wednesday.

“Gene Chizik is one of the best football coaches I’ve shared the sideline with during my 46 years of coaching,” Tar Heels Head Football Coach Mack Brown said. “He’s a man of faith who worked tirelessly to provide the best coaching and mentorship he could to the young men he coached.”

In his statement, Brown said he and Chizik mutually agreed to part ways after the team struggled defensively this season.

“Being a part of 36 wins and two ACC Coastal Championships during my four years at UNC has truly been a blessing,” Chizik stated. “Mack Brown and I will continue to be the closest of friends, and I want to wish all of the coaches, players, and administration the best moving forward.”

After his dismissal at Auburn in 2012, he moved on to his first stint at North Carolina.

He got out of coaching, finding his way to the SEC Network television booth until returning to North Carolina in 2022.

