Enterprise asking for business license renewals to be sent in by mail

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise is asking for current and new inquiring business owners to send their business license renewal by mail if possible.

“We are undergoing a massive renovation, and because of that we got construction going and a lot of us at City Hall are sharing space,” Chief Financial Officer LeeAnn Swartz said.

Swartz said with the ongoing construction, people at City Hall are experiencing longer lines.

“Especially for our business license owners, it takes them a while to renew,” Swartz said.

Lines were long all day on Tuesday, and Swartz is asking business owners to try to work with the city during this time.

“We have been busy all day, today was our first day. We did have a line for most of the day. So, I don’t know how many off the top of my head got renewed today, but there are quite a few. We just ask for patience from our business owners, and we are going to work as fast and as efficiently to take care of our business owners,” Swartz said.

When it comes to the renewal cost, it varies depending on the type of business you have. If you are a new applicant, there are resources to help.

“We have our business license ordinance which is on our website, you can pull that up and check to see what kind of business that you operate. If you are on a renewal, it will be on your card, the type of business you are categorized as. You can see the fee schedules online,” Swartz said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.