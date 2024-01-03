Elba and Kinston boys and girls battle on hardwood

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- High school basketball is starting to heat up with the start of the new year.

Kinston and Elba open up 2024 in an area matchup.

The Elba girls used a fast start and a 4th quarter run for a 36-23 victory over the Kinston girls.

The boys game was wire to wire during regulation. The two teams were knotted up at 58 a piece when the 4th quarter buzzer sounded. The Tigers dominated in OT using a 13-two run as Elba sweeps the day.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.