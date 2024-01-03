Wiregrass Gives Back
Elba and Kinston boys and girls battle on hardwood

The Lady Tigers beat the Lady Dogs 36-23, while Elba's boys took sweet victory in a back-and-forth overtime affair 71-60 over Kinston.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- High school basketball is starting to heat up with the start of the new year.

Kinston and Elba open up 2024 in an area matchup.

The Elba girls used a fast start and a 4th quarter run for a 36-23 victory over the Kinston girls.

The boys game was wire to wire during regulation. The two teams were knotted up at 58 a piece when the 4th quarter buzzer sounded. The Tigers dominated in OT using a 13-two run as Elba sweeps the day.

