Elba and Kinston boys and girls battle on hardwood
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- High school basketball is starting to heat up with the start of the new year.
Kinston and Elba open up 2024 in an area matchup.
The Elba girls used a fast start and a 4th quarter run for a 36-23 victory over the Kinston girls.
The boys game was wire to wire during regulation. The two teams were knotted up at 58 a piece when the 4th quarter buzzer sounded. The Tigers dominated in OT using a 13-two run as Elba sweeps the day.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.