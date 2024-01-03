Early County Commission approved for broadband grants and more

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - Early County residents can expect better broadband access in 2024.

That’s because the county commission was approved for $12 million in funding for this specific project.

The county commission also received over $200,000 in USDA grants, and has been approved for $79,000 in additional funding.

County Administrator Stephanie Chandler says the grants will help reduce things like property tax and millage rates.

“The more grants I can apply for and get, the more money I can save taxpayers and not increase their taxes. We are just excited to be able to apply for the grants... With us being a poverty county, which is what we are considered in Georgia, this is very crucial and very beneficial for us to have as a county,” Chandler said.

The county administrator says she applied for at least $275,000 in more USDA grants that the county commission is awaiting approval for.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.