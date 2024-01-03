Dothan Miracle League baseball signups begin Jan. 8

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services are ready to get their 2024 recreational activity calendar underway, and one of those activities is the Miracle League Spring Baseball program.

DLS announced on Tuesday that registration for this year’s league will start on Monday, January 8. Registration will be held each day from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Doug Tew Therapeutic Recreation Center (300 Garland Street).

The registration fee is $25 per child or adult player, with that fee lowering to $10 for each additional child or adult player in the same household. Those paying with checks asked to make them payable to Dothan Miracle League. All registrants must have proof of insurance at the time of registration.

The final day to register will be Saturday, January 13, with registration times that day being held only from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition to player signups, the league is also accepting applications for volunteer coaches and buddies to assist with the program.

The Miracle League program is separated into three leagues for children and adults with intellectual or physical disabilities: a 2-5 years old toddler league, a 6-21 years old youth league, and a 22 years and up adult league.

Dates for the spring season will be announced once registration has ended, but the season is expected to get underway in March. All games will be played at the Rotary Miracle Field at Westgate Park (501 Recreation Road).

Anyone needing additional information about the Miracle League can contact James McCord by email at dothanmiracleleague@gmail.com or by calling (334) 596-1642. You can also contact Angie Lowe, by email at alowe@dothan.org or by calling (334) 615-3720.

To learn more about Dothan Leisure Services, you can contact them at (334) 615-3700, visit their website at dothanleisureservices.org, or by giving them a like and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

