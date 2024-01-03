Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off the coyotes. (Source: CNN, Lane Dyer, Coyote Vest)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, Okla. (CNN) – A cat in Oklahoma saved a family dog from a coyote attack.

Oakley, a 6-year-old dog, went outside in her backyard when a coyote pounced on her. A second coyote also tried to get a bite.

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off the coyotes.

Lane Dyer said Binx is a stray cat that he and his family take care of. Binx and Oakley are good friends.

“Her and Oakley hit it off pretty good from the beginning,” Dyer said.

So, when the first coyote grabbed Oakley, it was Binx to the rescue.

Although the cat scared the wild animals away, unfortunately, Oakley did suffer injuries from the coyote’s bite.

Dyer said blood was “spouting out of her chest.” But with stitches and a splint, Oakley recovered after about a month.

Dyer is thankful Binx was there to protect Oakley.

“I think she’s shown that she’s not afraid of much,” he said.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Faulkner booking photo
Father of missing woman charged with sex crimes
A mentally challenged man is suing a Dothan group home operator for allegedly abusing him,...
Mother alleges abuse of her son at Dothan group home
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Where is Coley McCraney and what’s next for the convicted killer?
Bryant is only 23 and already been selling chicks for three years.
Why Caleb Bryan of Chick-A-Dee Hatchery is proud to be a farmer

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to supporters during rally Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Trump asks US Supreme Court to review Colorado ruling barring him from the ballot over Jan. 6 attack
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel...
‘Dear ***hole’: Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein remark
First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Firefighters put out large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill
Federal Reserve’s minutes show officials optimistic about inflation
Federal Reserve’s minutes show officials optimistic about inflation
Federal Reserve's minutes show officials optimistic about inflation