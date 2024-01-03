Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Burglar busted while attempting to use Uber as getaway driver, police say

Colorado police say they arrested a burglar after they caught him trying to catch an Uber to get away from the scene. (Source: Wheat Ridge Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (Gray News) - Police in Colorado say they caught a burglar trying to get away in an Uber last week.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, officers responded last Thursday night to a report of a burglary at Blue Sky Plumbing.

A 911 caller reported seeing a hole in the fence and said they had security footage of a man stealing tools.

Arriving officers said they spoke to an Uber driver who they saw waiting in the area.

The driver told them he was called to pick up a man named Jose who was walking toward the car.

Officers stopped and questioned the man before he got into the Uber.

Police said he provided the officers with a fake name, but they were able to find a backpack on him with more than $8,600 worth of Milwaukee-brand tools inside.

The suspect, later identified as Jose Guadalupe Perez-Gallardo, was taken into custody and booked on charges that include larceny, criminal trespass and possession of burglary tools.

“Just a reminder: Ordering an Uber as your getaway driver makes it that much easier for us to find you,” the department shared online.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Faulkner booking photo
Father of missing woman charged with sex crimes
A mentally challenged man is suing a Dothan group home operator for allegedly abusing him,...
Mother alleges abuse of her son at Dothan group home
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Where is Coley McCraney and what’s next for the convicted killer?
Bryant is only 23 and already been selling chicks for three years.
Why Caleb Bryan of Chick-A-Dee Hatchery is proud to be a farmer

Latest News

A woman in Ohio said her mail hasn't been delivered in a month.
Woman seeks answers after she says her mail hasn’t been delivered in a month
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Court records related to Jeffrey Epstein are set to be released, but they aren’t a client list
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the...
Firefighters battling large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack