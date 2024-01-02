Why Caleb Bryant of Chick-A-Dee Hatchery is proud to be a farmer

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - What came first? The chicken or the egg?

While that question rattles the brain of many, one Geneva farmer is hoping to sell lots of both in 2024.

Caleb Bryant of Chick-A-Dee Hatchery is working to build up his newer businesses into a big name in Wiregrass agriculture.

Like many others in the agriculture industry, Bryant was raised around other farmers.

“I grew up on the farm,” said Bryant. “My grandparents farmed down in Florida, and that’s just where I’ve been. I like it and it makes me happy.”

Bryant started selling chicks at the age of 20. Today, he’s 23 years old and had expanded to selling chicks and eggs three ways: farm fresh, pickled and deviled.

“Starting young, you feel like you’ve accomplished something,” said Bryant. “It just keeps you busy. That’s what I love to do. I love to stay busy. I hate sitting around doing nothing.”

In addition to chickens and eggs, Bryant also harvests blueberries and peppers.

Bryant says there have been plenty of struggles in an attempt to break even over the years, but manages to keep his chin up.

“You got to remember why you’re doing it and to us, it’s the community,” said Bryant. “We’re giving people farm fresh eggs, we’re giving people chicks that sometimes never had been on a farm before and they want to get into and that’s the easiest thing to get into.”

The hard work that comes with the farm and the results after keep Bryant wanting to wake up every morning and do it all over again.

“My name is Caleb Bryant and I’m proud to be a farmer because that’s what people need to learn how to do,” said Bryant. “They will provide for themselves, and you’ll feel better about yourself for that.”

For a full list of available products from Chick-A-Dee Hatchery, click here.

