Showers Return Wednesday

SYNOPSIS – Cloud cover returns for Wednesday with scattered light showers to move through. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s, so have the rain gear and jacket. We’ll see a break for Thursday into Friday, before another rain-maker moves in Friday night. We’re tracking yet another storm system for early next week.

TONIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 33°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, chilly, scattered light showers. High near 48°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy early, clearing later. Low near 34°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 57° 0%

FRI: Increasing cloudiness, showers late. Low: 34° High: 63° 30%

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 65° 90%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 60° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, rain by evening. Low: 40° High: 61° 20%

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early. Low: 54° High: 67° 90%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SE at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.