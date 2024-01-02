Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Pet of the Week: Majestic Mookie

Mookie is a 7-year-old large breed coming from SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise.
Mookie is a 7-year-old large breed coming from SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise.(SOS Animal Shelter)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - SOS Animal Shelter stopped by News4 to introduce us to a special furry guest for Pet of the Week.

Meet Mookie. Mookie is 7-years-old. This handsome boy was surrendered to one of the local pounds after his owner could no longer care for him.

With him being a large breed dog his chances weren’t good of him finding a quick home in time before he would have to be humanly euthanized. SOS was contacted and asked if they could help save him. With SOS being a no kill rescue, Mookie is staying with them as long as he needed until his forever family comes along.

Mookie does great with other dogs, he is a calm dog and would do great with kids. Treats are his favorite. Mookie is fully vetted & waiting for a family to spoil him with love & treats.

If you’re interested in additional information about Mookie, you can email sosshelter1981@gmail.com. You can also stop by and meet Mookie at SOS Animal Shelter located at 25944 Highway 134, Enterprise, AL.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Where is Coley McCraney and what’s next for the convicted killer?
Stanley Cordell Varner II (pictured) faces charges of first-degree Theft of Property,...
Texas man charged after ATM theft attempt
Shooting in Minot
Jackson County deputies shoot, kill a man in gunfire exchange
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
A mentally challenged man is suing a Dothan group home operator for allegedly abusing him,...
Mother alleges abuse of her son at Dothan group home

Latest News

Ringing in the New Year with a new read! Chris Warren joins News4 this morning with our 12th...
January Chapter Chat: Happier at Home by Gretchen Rubin
Bryant is only 23 and already been selling chicks for three years.
Why Caleb Bryan of Chick-A-Dee Hatchery is proud to be a farmer
Local cultural center discusses the importance of Kwanzaa
Local cultural center discusses the importance of Kwanzaa
Local cultural center discusses the importance of Kwanzaa
Local cultural center discusses the importance of Kwanzaa