Pet of the Week: Majestic Mookie

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - SOS Animal Shelter stopped by News4 to introduce us to a special furry guest for Pet of the Week.

Meet Mookie. Mookie is 7-years-old. This handsome boy was surrendered to one of the local pounds after his owner could no longer care for him.

With him being a large breed dog his chances weren’t good of him finding a quick home in time before he would have to be humanly euthanized. SOS was contacted and asked if they could help save him. With SOS being a no kill rescue, Mookie is staying with them as long as he needed until his forever family comes along.

Mookie does great with other dogs, he is a calm dog and would do great with kids. Treats are his favorite. Mookie is fully vetted & waiting for a family to spoil him with love & treats.

If you’re interested in additional information about Mookie, you can email sosshelter1981@gmail.com. You can also stop by and meet Mookie at SOS Animal Shelter located at 25944 Highway 134, Enterprise, AL.

