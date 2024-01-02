Mother alleges abuse of her son at Dothan group home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A mentally challenged man is suing a Dothan group home operator for allegedly abusing him, court documents reveal.

Filed by his mother, Mona Gilbert, the lawsuit claimed she found bruises across her son’s body, and that on the day he suffered those injuries HRDI of Alabama, the defendant, failed to provide adequate supervision.

“(HRDI) knew or should have known that, failing to render care and/or services as a reasonably prudent and similarly situated group home and/or group home employee,” said the lawsuit filed Monday in Houston County Circuit Court.

In a one-sided version, the lawsuit claims that HRDI did not properly train its employees.

Filed by attorneys Alex Alread and Weston Bell on Monday, it seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

The lawsuit, which records show has not been delivered to the defendants, lists no attorney representing HRDI.

