Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

His retirement plans include camping and spending time in nature with his family. (KCCI, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By KCCI via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:29 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - For an Iowa man, the start of 2024 will bring a lot of change to his normal routine as he retires from supermarket chain Hy-Vee after almost five decades.

It’s not every day Steve Mick gets chauffeured around, but after 48 years at Hy-Vee, Sunday was his last day and his boss insisted on the special ride to work.

Outside the West Des Moines supermarket was a display celebrating Mick’s years of service.

“That’s amazing,” Mick said. “Wow. It’s about all I can say.”

Inside the store, countless hugs and congratulations from family, friends and former colleagues showed the impact Mick had on the community. He started at Hy-Vee behind the meat counter in 1975 when he was just 16.

“He’s the same person today: extremely nice, extremely thoughtful, willing to help the customers,” longtime colleague Marilyn Cook said.

“He’s been such a hard worker all his life, and today is kind of a bittersweet day for all of us,” said Mick’s daughter, Kerri Driscoll.

Mick worked at different Hy-Vee locations throughout his career, his last being the store in West Des Moines on Jordan Creek Parkway.

“It was just a place that fit for me,” Mick said. “Been a long haul, and it’s been well worth it.”

As the chapter at Hy-Vee comes to an end, the cake at Mick’s party is a hint as to what part of retirement looks like: camping and time in nature with family.

“I’m going to let life happen to me, enjoy every minute of it,” Mick said.

Mick’s co-workers say he will be missed after bringing smiles to people during his nearly five decades on the job.

Copyright 2024 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Minot
Jackson County deputies shoot, kill a man in gunfire exchange
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Where is Coley McCraney and what’s next for the convicted killer?
Officials on the scene of a structure fire where two people were found shot
Two people shot at scene of burning home
Stanley Cordell Varner II (pictured) faces charges of first-degree Theft of Property,...
Texas man charged after ATM theft attempt
Wolves go back to back in Hoops Classic
Dothan Wolves go back to back as Hoops Classic Champs

Latest News

A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 48 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) celebrates his touchdown against Texas during the...
Washington beats Texas 37-31 at the Sugar Bowl, advances to national title game
His retirement plans include camping and spending time in nature with his family. (KCCI,...
Last day of 2023 is also Hy-Vee employee's last day of work after 48 years
While it may be welcome news for workers, the hikes could have a downside for others. (CNN,...
Consumer Watch: Several states start new year with wage hikes