Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Cold Tuesday With Plenty Of Sun

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies will prevail for Tuesday with temperatures reaching the middle 50s for highs. Another cold night is ahead with low temperatures falling into the lower 30s as skies turn partly cloudy late. Light to moderate showers will be possible off and on Wednesday with an area of low pressure moving along the Gulf Coast, however skies will clear out again for Thursday. The next chance of rain will follow on Friday night into Saturday morning with heavier rain possible, and maybe a few thunderstorms.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 56°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Becoming partly cloudy late. Low near 33°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, chilly rain at times. High near 48°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph. 80%

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 57°

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, showers overnight. Low: 33° High: 61° 70% late

SAT: Morning showers and storms, partly sunny afterward. Low: 49° High: 65° 90% am

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 58°

MON: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 41° High: 61° 50% late

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Where is Coley McCraney and what’s next for the convicted killer?
Stanley Cordell Varner II (pictured) faces charges of first-degree Theft of Property,...
Texas man charged after ATM theft attempt
Shooting in Minot
Jackson County deputies shoot, kill a man in gunfire exchange
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Officials on the scene of a structure fire where two people were found shot
Two people shot at scene of burning home

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Monday, January 1, 2024
4Warn Weather
Cold Nights This Week
Color The Weather 01-01-24
Color The Weather 01-01-24