Cold Tuesday With Plenty Of Sun

SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies will prevail for Tuesday with temperatures reaching the middle 50s for highs. Another cold night is ahead with low temperatures falling into the lower 30s as skies turn partly cloudy late. Light to moderate showers will be possible off and on Wednesday with an area of low pressure moving along the Gulf Coast, however skies will clear out again for Thursday. The next chance of rain will follow on Friday night into Saturday morning with heavier rain possible, and maybe a few thunderstorms.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 56°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Becoming partly cloudy late. Low near 33°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, chilly rain at times. High near 48°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph. 80%

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 57°

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, showers overnight. Low: 33° High: 61° 70% late

SAT: Morning showers and storms, partly sunny afterward. Low: 49° High: 65° 90% am

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 58°

MON: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 41° High: 61° 50% late

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

