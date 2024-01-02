Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ star Ian Ziering allegedly attacked by bikers

FILE - Ian Ziering poses at a photocall for the 10th anniversary of "Sharknado" at Comic-Con...
FILE - Ian Ziering poses at a photocall for the 10th anniversary of "Sharknado" at Comic-Con International at The Hilton Bayfront on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star Ian Ziering was involved in an apparent altercation with multiple bikers in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

In a video obtained and published by TMZ, the actor is surrounded by a group of people riding mini-bikes on Hollywood Boulevard.

Eventually, Ziering gets out of his car and gets into a physical altercation with one of the bikers. This leads to the other bikers surrounding the actor and attacking him.

Ziering appears to run away from the group.

It is still not clear what happened before the video.

Ziering’s 12-year-old daughter Mia was present during the ordeal.

He issued a statement on Instagram Monday saying he was protecting himself and that while he and his daughter were not physically hurt, he is concerned about what happened.

As of Sunday, police had not made any arrests.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Where is Coley McCraney and what’s next for the convicted killer?
Stanley Cordell Varner II (pictured) faces charges of first-degree Theft of Property,...
Texas man charged after ATM theft attempt
Shooting in Minot
Jackson County deputies shoot, kill a man in gunfire exchange
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Officials on the scene of a structure fire where two people were found shot
Two people shot at scene of burning home

Latest News

A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
A Japan Airlines flight burst into flames on the runway in Tokyo after it collided with a...
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan’s Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
Ringing in the New Year with a new read! Chris Warren joins News4 this morning with our 12th...
January Chapter Chat: Happier at Home by Gretchen Rubin
The plan would have limited judicial powers. (Source: CNN/Getty Images/GPO ISRAEL/POOL VIA...
Israel's supreme court strikes down controversial change