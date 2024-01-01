Wiregrass Gives Back
Where is Coley McCraney and what’s next for the convicted killer?

Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Eight months after his dramatic convictions on charges he gunned down two girls years earlier, Coley McCraney has settled into a maximum security Alabama prison.

Records show he is at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility near Birmingham, among about 1400 inmates. Several hundred of them, including McCraney, are serving life without parole.

A Dale County jury in April convicted him of executing J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, 17-year-old Dothan students who Ozark police found shot to death in the trunk of their car in 1999.

Not until 20 years later did police arrest McCraney when DNA implicated him.

He remained in the Dale County Jail until a judge denied his bid for a new trial in July. After that ruling, deputies almost immediately took McCraney, a small church pastor, to Kilby Prison for processing before corrections officials sent him to Donaldson.

Records show he is a medium security inmate, meaning he is suitable for work, treatment, and other programs within the confines of the prison.

Despite his convictions and sentence, McCraney still hopes for freedom.

His attorneys are asking the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to overturn his convictions, a decision that could come this year.

Months after his convictions, McCraney still garners national attention.

On the Case With Paula Zahn is expected to air an episode about his case early this year.

