Texas man charged after ATM robbery attempt

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Texas man is facing multiple theft-related charges and another man is being sought by police after a New Year’s Day robbery attempt on an ATM at a bank in Slocomb.

According to information from Slocomb Police, officers responded to on Monday to an ATM alarm call at 1st National Bank of Hartford at 705 East Lawrence Harris Highway.

Upon arrival, a white church van was discovered backed up to the ATM with chains hooked to the van and wrapped around the machine. A male subject was also seen attempting to break into the ATM.

Once officers announced themselves, two individuals fled on foot, with one of those men caught after a short chase to an area around a nearby business.

That man caught by police, Stanley Cordell Varner II of Houston, Texas, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree Theft of Property, Possession of Burglary Tools, first-degree Criminal Mischief Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest and second-degree Possession of Marijuana. Varner also was discovered to be out on bond for theft charges in Texas.

Additionally, Varner was given first-degree Theft and Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle charges by Hartford Police for the van on scene, which was stolen from Faith Full Gospel Church.

The other man who fled the scene was not captured by officers, with his identity and location being unknown at this time. He is described by police as a black male in his early 20s, 5′10″ to 6′, around 165 pounds, and was wearing all dark clothing and a mask running towards Kelly Street in Slocomb when last seen.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the second individual in question are asked to contact Slocomb Police Department at (334) 886-3333.

