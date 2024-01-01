Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Texas man charged after ATM robbery attempt

Stanley Cordell Varner II (pictured) faces charges of first-degree Theft of Property,...
Stanley Cordell Varner II (pictured) faces charges of first-degree Theft of Property, Possession of Burglary Tools, first-degree Criminal Mischief Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Possession of Marijuana, first-degree Theft and Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle.(Geneva County Jail)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Texas man is facing multiple theft-related charges and another man is being sought by police after a New Year’s Day robbery attempt on an ATM at a bank in Slocomb.

According to information from Slocomb Police, officers responded to on Monday to an ATM alarm call at 1st National Bank of Hartford at 705 East Lawrence Harris Highway.

Upon arrival, a white church van was discovered backed up to the ATM with chains hooked to the van and wrapped around the machine. A male subject was also seen attempting to break into the ATM.

Once officers announced themselves, two individuals fled on foot, with one of those men caught after a short chase to an area around a nearby business.

That man caught by police, Stanley Cordell Varner II of Houston, Texas, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree Theft of Property, Possession of Burglary Tools, first-degree Criminal Mischief Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest and second-degree Possession of Marijuana. Varner also was discovered to be out on bond for theft charges in Texas.

Additionally, Varner was given first-degree Theft and Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle charges by Hartford Police for the van on scene, which was stolen from Faith Full Gospel Church.

The other man who fled the scene was not captured by officers, with his identity and location being unknown at this time. He is described by police as a black male in his early 20s, 5′10″ to 6′, around 165 pounds, and was wearing all dark clothing and a mask running towards Kelly Street in Slocomb when last seen.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the second individual in question are asked to contact Slocomb Police Department at (334) 886-3333.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Minot
Jackson County deputies shoot, kill a man in gunfire exchange
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Where is Coley McCraney and what’s next for the convicted killer?
Officials on the scene of a structure fire where two people were found shot
Two people shot at scene of burning home
Wolves go back to back in Hoops Classic
Dothan Wolves go back to back as Hoops Classic Champs
2023 file photo of lawmakers in the Alabama House.
New Alabama laws go into effect with start of 2024

Latest News

Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Where is Coley McCraney and what’s next for the convicted killer?
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Infrastructure continuing to grow for electric vehicles in Alabama
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84