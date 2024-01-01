Sunny and Comfortable Start to 2024

SYNOPSIS – The new year is off to a clear and quiet start across just about all of the Wiregrass. We’ll see plenty of sunshine that warms temperatures into the middle 60s, but we’ll quickly turn a little cooler into Tuesday. A couple of rain chances are on the horizon for the middle of the week and again into the weekend, but we should see plenty of sunshine with near-seasonable temperatures in between.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 66°. Winds W at 10-15 mph, turning NW by the afternoon.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 32°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph, turning N before sunrise.

TOMORROW – Sunny with a few high clouds. High near 55°. Winds NNE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 34° High: 49° 60%

THU: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 57°

FRI: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 32° High: 59°

SAT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 47° High: 65° 70%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 57°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.