Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Sunny and Comfortable Start to 2024

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The new year is off to a clear and quiet start across just about all of the Wiregrass. We’ll see plenty of sunshine that warms temperatures into the middle 60s, but we’ll quickly turn a little cooler into Tuesday. A couple of rain chances are on the horizon for the middle of the week and again into the weekend, but we should see plenty of sunshine with near-seasonable temperatures in between.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 66°. Winds W at 10-15 mph, turning NW by the afternoon.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 32°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph, turning N before sunrise.

TOMORROW – Sunny with a few high clouds. High near 55°. Winds NNE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 34° High: 49° 60%

THU: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 57°

FRI: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 32° High: 59°

SAT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 47° High: 65° 70%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 57°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Minot
Jackson County deputies shoot, kill a man in gunfire exchange
Officials on the scene of a structure fire where two people were found shot
Two people shot at scene of burning home
Wolves go back to back in Hoops Classic
Dothan Wolves go back to back as Hoops Classic Champs
2023 file photo of lawmakers in the Alabama House.
New Alabama laws go into effect with start of 2024
The homeowner called trappers when she spotted the 10-foot-long snake hiding near her lanai...
Homeowner surprised by 10-foot python near backyard pool

Latest News

Color The Weather 01-01-24
Color The Weather 01-01-24
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Monday, January 1, 2024
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, December 30, 2023
A Sunny & Cool New Year’s Holiday
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, December 30, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, December 30, 2023