Sunny and Comfortable Start to 2024
From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
SYNOPSIS – The new year is off to a clear and quiet start across just about all of the Wiregrass. We’ll see plenty of sunshine that warms temperatures into the middle 60s, but we’ll quickly turn a little cooler into Tuesday. A couple of rain chances are on the horizon for the middle of the week and again into the weekend, but we should see plenty of sunshine with near-seasonable temperatures in between.
TODAY – Sunny. High near 66°. Winds W at 10-15 mph, turning NW by the afternoon.
TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 32°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph, turning N before sunrise.
TOMORROW – Sunny with a few high clouds. High near 55°. Winds NNE at 5 mph.
EXTENDED
WED: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 34° High: 49° 60%
THU: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 57°
FRI: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 32° High: 59°
SAT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 47° High: 65° 70%
SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 57°
COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
