Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei commits to FSU

Rumors of his interest in Florida State heightened last month after he visited the Tallahassee campus
Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) throws the ball as San Jose State defensive lineman...
Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) throws the ball as San Jose State defensive lineman Mata Hola (94) approaches in the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)(Josie Lepe | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Oregon State transfer quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, has committed to Florida State.

Uiagalelei announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he committed to Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell Monday afternoon.

Last month, WCTV Sports reported that FSU welcomed Uiagalelei and Washington State transfer Cam Ward for visits in December.

Ward, according to ESPN, declared for the NFL draft on Monday.

Uiagalelei played one season for Oregon State in 2023. This season, the Beavers finished with an 8-5 record, including a 40-8 loss to Notre Dame in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Prior to his one-year stint with the Beavers, Uiagalelei played for three seasons with the Clemson Tigers.

Monday afternoon, Norvell posted the following to X, formerly known as Twitter, however did not name Uiagalelei in the post:

