New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st

The Alabama Overtime Tax Exemption Law, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, removes the state income tax on overtime wages for hourly employees.
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some Alabamians will be able to keep a little bit more cash in their pocket thanks to a new Alabama law that takes effect on New Year’s Day.

The Alabama Overtime Tax Exemption Law removes the state income tax on overtime wages for hourly employees. Previously employees were taxed 5% on any time worked past the regular 40 hours.

The legislation was introduced by House minority leader Anthony Daniels. Daniels said with inflation and rising costs, he felt called to do something to help Alabamians bring home more of their hard-earned cash.

“This gives working people an opportunity to take home more money so they can provide for their families,” Daniels said. “With where we are with the economy, putting more money in the pockets of Alabamians and Americans in general is something we need to focus our attention on.”

Employers also have some changes to reporting requirements. They now have to report the total amount of compensation hourly employees receive for overtime to the Department of Revenue.

Daniels said it’s a win-win all around, employees get more money and employers can hopefully increase productivity.

“You hear people say ‘No, I’m not going to put in any additional time, it’s not worth it because of the amount of taxes they take out,’” Daniels said. “There are a lot more taxes taken out on your hourly wages in overtime than it is with your base pay. We needed to come up with something that is going to retain the workforce and increase the participation rate but also productivity for the industries.”

Daniels added that many lawmakers laughed at the original idea, as there is no other legislation like this in our state, but the bill passed in the House with 105 members in favor and even carried over to the Senate.

The law will sunset in 2025 unless state lawmakers decide to renew it.

