Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say

Four people have died and three others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Whitmore Lake. (WXYZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said.

The explosion happened before 4 p.m. in Northfield Township, about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) west of Detroit. The structure was destroyed, leaving only the basement, Northfield Township Police Lt. David Powell told reporters Saturday.

The blast, which could be heard about 9 miles (14.4 kilometers) away, sent debris into the air that landed on both sides of a nearby highway. Neighboring homes were not damaged, Powell said.

Six people were in the home, with four fatalities discovered at the scene and the two surviving victims hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not immediately know if the victims were related, Powell said.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the explosion.

Northfield Township police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on the scene of a structure fire where two people were found shot
Two people shot at scene of burning home
2023 file photo of lawmakers in the Alabama House.
New Alabama laws go into effect with start of 2024
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic - Generic
Updates from the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
Shooting in Minot
Jackson County deputies shoot, kill a man in gunfire exchange
The Henry County Sheriff's Office made one local kid's Christmas a little brighter with a...
8-year-old boy gets Christmas suprise from Henry County Sheriff’s office

Latest News

Four people have died and three others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Whitmore...
Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announced she will step down from the throne on Jan. 14.
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II to step down from throne on Jan. 14
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months