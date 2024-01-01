Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Cold Nights This Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Cold nights are on the way this week with lows dipping into the lower 30s. Cloud cover returns for Wednesday as scattered light showers move through. We’ll catch a break for Thursday and much of Friday, but showers and a few thunderstorms are likely again for Friday night into early Saturday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 30°. Winds NW-N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 56°. Winds light N-NE.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 32°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 32° High: 48° 80%

THU: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 57° 0%

FRI: Increasing cloudiness, showers late. Low: 33° High: 60° 30%

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 65° 90%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 57° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 61° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Minot
Jackson County deputies shoot, kill a man in gunfire exchange
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Where is Coley McCraney and what’s next for the convicted killer?
Officials on the scene of a structure fire where two people were found shot
Two people shot at scene of burning home
Wolves go back to back in Hoops Classic
Dothan Wolves go back to back as Hoops Classic Champs
2023 file photo of lawmakers in the Alabama House.
New Alabama laws go into effect with start of 2024

Latest News

Color The Weather 01-01-24
Color The Weather 01-01-24
4Warn Weather
Sunny and Comfortable Start to 2024
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Monday, January 1, 2024
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, December 30, 2023
A Sunny & Cool New Year’s Holiday