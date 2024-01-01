Cold Nights This Week

SYNOPSIS – Cold nights are on the way this week with lows dipping into the lower 30s. Cloud cover returns for Wednesday as scattered light showers move through. We’ll catch a break for Thursday and much of Friday, but showers and a few thunderstorms are likely again for Friday night into early Saturday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 30°. Winds NW-N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 56°. Winds light N-NE.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 32°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 32° High: 48° 80%

THU: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 57° 0%

FRI: Increasing cloudiness, showers late. Low: 33° High: 60° 30%

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 65° 90%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 57° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 61° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

