A Sunny & Cool New Year’s Holiday

SYNOPSIS – New Year’s Day will look very different than the wet Christmas we experienced this past week as sunshine and cool afternoons remain dominant as we cross into 2024. We’re eyeing a few batches of energy in the Pacific Ocean that can provide singular days of rain with plentiful sunshine in between.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 34°. Winds light WNW.

TOMORROW – Sunny to mostly sunny. High near 61°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds light WSW.

EXTENDED

MON : Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 63° 5%

TUE : Sunny. Low: 32° High: 55° 0%

WED : Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 34° High: 55° 50%

THU : Sunny. Low: 42° High: 57° 5%

FRI : Sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 5%

SAT : Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 41° High: 63° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/W at 5 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.