A Sunny & Cool New Year’s Holiday
From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
SYNOPSIS – New Year’s Day will look very different than the wet Christmas we experienced this past week as sunshine and cool afternoons remain dominant as we cross into 2024. We’re eyeing a few batches of energy in the Pacific Ocean that can provide singular days of rain with plentiful sunshine in between.
TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 34°. Winds light WNW.
TOMORROW – Sunny to mostly sunny. High near 61°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds light WSW.
EXTENDED
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 63° 5%
TUE: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 55° 0%
WED: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 34° High: 55° 50%
THU: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 57° 5%
FRI: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 5%
SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 41° High: 63° 40%
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/W at 5 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
