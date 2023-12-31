Wiregrass Gives Back
A Sunny & Cool New Year’s Holiday

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – New Year’s Day will look very different than the wet Christmas we experienced this past week as sunshine and cool afternoons remain dominant as we cross into 2024. We’re eyeing a few batches of energy in the Pacific Ocean that can provide singular days of rain with plentiful sunshine in between.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 34°. Winds light WNW.

TOMORROW – Sunny to mostly sunny. High near 61°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds light WSW.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 63° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 55° 0%

WED: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 34° High: 55° 50%

THU: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 57° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 5%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 41° High: 63° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/W at 5 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

