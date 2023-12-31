Local cultural center discusses the importance of Kwanzaa

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - There are just two days left for Kwanzaa, a holiday with roots from parts of African culture.

Kwanzaa is the only celebration started for and by African Americans. The holiday started in the 1960s to give the community an opportunity to connect with their cultural roots.

News4 spoke with a local cultural center to get an idea of how they celebrate this holiday.

Dr. Anthony and Belinda Askew are the founders of the Ubuntu Community Cultural Learning Center in Troy.

The pair hosted a celebration earlier this month to bridge the gap between generations and races to understand what the holiday is all about.

“Kwanzaa is about the community. It is about building within our own community, positiveness, and how we can get up and stand strong, and to know that there is a holiday that we can be proud of,” Dr. Anthony Askew said.

The seven-day holiday features fellowship over food, dance, and music. A big part of this holiday is the candle-lighting ceremony for the seven principles.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. Each is represented by a single candle in the Kinara or candleholder.

“You light a candle each day. The black candle is for us as a people and a race. The next candle is the red candles which represent our past and the blood that was shed. The green candles represent the future. So, the candle ceremony is very important,” Dr. Anthony said.

The center celebrates Kwanzaa by highlighting different aspects of African American culture including music and spoken word.

“To have the spectrum of ages come together and celebrate something that unifies us... Being together with all those ages and seeing them excited by presenting their talents was great,” Belinda Askew said.

The Askews hope that eventually, misconceptions surrounding the holiday can be cleared up and that more people take an interest in celebrating Kwanzaa.

“Individuals of all shades, colors, and cultures, come together and speak on the principles, it would change our communities because it reminds us that we are all looking for the same thing. We want peace and joy and are finding a way to get here. We are hoping that Kwanzaa opens the door for that conversation,” Mrs. Askew said.

Kwanzaa begins December 26th and lasts until January 1st.

