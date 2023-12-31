Wiregrass Gives Back
Jackson County deputies shoot, kill a man in gunfire exchange

The person killed had allegedly shot at someone else before exchanging gunfire with officers.
Shooting in Minot
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRACEVILLE, Fls. (WTVY) -According to the Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office, deputies shot fatally wounded a man in Graceville who shot at officers Sunday morning.

The statement identified that man as Talmadge Bryant, with his age undisclosed.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said Bryant had previously shot at another person before exchanging gunfire with deputies when they arrived. The statement said that Bryant refused to put down his gun when ordered to do so.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated.

