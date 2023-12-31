Wiregrass Gives Back
Eufaula takes down Geneva, wins consolation match in Hoops Classic

By Briana Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The final day of the 2023 Dothan Hoops Classic brought more intense action on the court. Game one of the day featured the Eufaula Tigers and the Geneva Panthers for the consolation match.

Final Score: Eufaula 62, Geneva 37

