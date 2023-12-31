Driver in Deadly Valley Chase is Behind Bars and Charged with Two Counts of Murder.

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A high-speed chase occurred Friday in Lee County and another occurred on Thursday morning in Valley, both chases reached speeds of 130 miles per hour.

Thursday morning, Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds said Lee County deputies spotted the vehicle on I-85 but lost it for a short period and it was his animal control officer who spotted the vehicle on Fob James Drive

“He got on the radio and he was able to call the units that the vehicle had just passed him and its direction,” said Reynolds.

According to law enforcement, The vehicle being chased was stolen from Union Springs.

Chief Reynolds says the crash happened on Highway 29 in Valley.

The driver of the stolen vehicle tried to escape police by driving in the wrong direction, killing one man and one woman.

“The vehicle reached Highway 29 then turned left going southbound on Highway 29, unfortunately in the northbound lanes, and then a few blocks later crashed into the innocent civilians that were just trying to go about their business,” said Reynolds.

The driver of the stolen blue Kia is 20-year-old William McKinnon. He is being charged with two counts of Murder and is being held in Georgia. Valley Police are not clear on why McKinnon is in Georgia instead of Alabama.

“They were able to obtain two warrants for murder. Not vehicular homicide, not manslaughter...murder. My officers are adding additional charges of felony attempting to elude and for receiving stolen property and for bringing the stolen vehicle into our city,” said Reynolds.

Chief Reynolds says ALEA is the primary agency working on the case and it is still under investigation.

“We are working with the district attorney’s office to be sure that this person is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If I had it my way, he would never see the light of day,” said Reynolds.

