Dothan Wolves go back to back as Hoops Classic Champs

By Briana Jones
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic came down to two familiar teams. The defending champs, the Dothan Wolves played the visiting team against the Houston Academy Raiders.

While the Raiders returned majority of their team, the Wolves missed last year’s MVP in Thomas Down but still proved to be better.

Final Score: Dothan 62, Houston Academy 48

