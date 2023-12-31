Dothan Wolves go back to back as Hoops Classic Champs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic came down to two familiar teams. The defending champs, the Dothan Wolves played the visiting team against the Houston Academy Raiders.

While the Raiders returned majority of their team, the Wolves missed last year’s MVP in Thomas Down but still proved to be better.

Final Score: Dothan 62, Houston Academy 48

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.