Check your tickets! Winning numbers drawn for final Powerball jackpot of 2023

By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The final Powerball jackpot of 2023 has risen to an estimated $760 million after no one has been able to match the six numbers drawn for two and a half months.

This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.

The winning numbers for the December 30, 2023 drawing are 10 , 11 , 26 , 27 , 34 and the Powerball 7 .

The current jackpot is the fourth to climb above a half-billion dollars this year, according to Powerball.

Its cash value is $383.6 million if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 33 drawings without a grand prize winner. Before that, the last jackpot was won on July 19, worth $1.08 billion.

Powerball said it was the first time in the game’s history that back-to-back jackpot cycles reached $1 billion. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

