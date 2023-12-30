Year in review: Henry County Sheriff’s Office

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - As the year winds down for everyone, News4 spoke with one law enforcement agency on crime in the area.

The year 2023 has been a year of improvement according to Sheriff Eric Blankenship.

“Homicides, burglaries for residents, and businesses have all come down this year which is a real good thing. I think part of the reason for those major crimes have come down is because of the increase of officer presence out in the rural areas of the county and so forth... having those extra officers puts more officers on the street to prevent crimes and be proactive to stop criminals while they are riding around throughout our country,” the Sheriff said.

However, one of the problem areas continues to be drugs according to Sheriffs Blankenship.

He said drug smuggling at the Mexico border impacts places like Henry County.

“It makes it even more difficult on our end trying to combat the narcotics on a local level but we are going to put more emphasis on that and trying to make sure we are keeping them off of the street and out of the hands of our kids,” Blankenship said.

Another area of improvement, running away from law enforcement, which is now a class B felony.

For the new year, Blankenship hopes to increase patrol for longer periods.

“It allows for a quicker response time so in theory, as long as no major calls come out, the squads are staggering their shifts to have a unit in the north end, a unit in the south end, and a rotary unit going back and forth. This allows us to keep from having to run from one end of the county back to the other, " the Sheriff said, in hopes of having faster response times.

Blankenship also mentioned the community outreach program they recently started.

