Warming Into The New Year

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – While today marked the coldest afternoon we’ve seen so far this season, we’ll rapidly warm back to the lower 60s by Sunday ahead of a weak system that can bring a few sprinkles to the Wiregrass sometime New Year’s Day. We’re keeping our eyes to the West for the first week of 2024 as a few waves of energy look to hop from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf, harnessing the moisture to create individual days of rain with sunnier skies in between.

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 32°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – A few clouds. High near 54°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 34°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny to mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 41° High: 62° 20%

TUE: A few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 55° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 36° High: 57° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 55° 5%

FRI: A few high clouds. Low: 32° High: 58° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

Color The Weather 12-29-23
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Thursday, December 28, 2023
