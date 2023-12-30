Warming Into The New Year

SYNOPSIS – While today marked the coldest afternoon we’ve seen so far this season, we’ll rapidly warm back to the lower 60s by Sunday ahead of a weak system that can bring a few sprinkles to the Wiregrass sometime New Year’s Day. We’re keeping our eyes to the West for the first week of 2024 as a few waves of energy look to hop from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf, harnessing the moisture to create individual days of rain with sunnier skies in between.

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 32°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – A few clouds. High near 54°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 34°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

SUN : Sunny to mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

MON : Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 41° High: 62° 20%

TUE : A few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 55° 0%

WED : Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 36° High: 57° 40%

THU : Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 55° 5%

FRI : A few high clouds. Low: 32° High: 58° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.