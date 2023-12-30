December Teacher of the Month: Betsy Swihart

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Betsy Swihart has been a teacher for 24 years, but this might be the most special one yet. This year was her first year in a self-contained classroom where she helps students with a variety of disabilities.

In the beginning, everyone referred to the classroom as the “sped” room. Swihart wanted to change that.

From there, the “Sunshine Room” was born.

“S.U.N stands for students with unique needs shine, so Sunshine Room stands for students with unique needs shine,” said Swihart.

Her classroom is set up like a home; a kitchen and dining area along with lounge corners. In the kitchen is where students learn to cook and wash dishes, real-world lessons they can take with them once they leave.

This is more than a classroom. The Sunshine Room teaches students they are more than the conditions that may restrict them --- all thanks to Swihart.

Her student aids say it is not a surprise she won the December Teacher of the Month. “She deserves it,” said Abby Mcgriff.

Swihart told News4 her mission was to give students a reason to come to school every day and she has done just that.

