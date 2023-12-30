Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

8-year-old boy gets Christmas suprise from Henry County Sheriff’s office

The Henry County Sheriff's Office made one local kid's Christmas a little brighter with a special gift.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office delivered a special Christmas Day surprise to one kid in Headland.

8-year-old Beau Watson had a unique request for this year’s Christmas.

That request was a sheriff’s shirt signed by all the Henry County deputies.

Luckily, Sheriff Eric Blankenship was able to deliver on this Christmas wish.

“To us, it is huge. Whether it was his Christmas wish, he doesn’t realize it but it made our Christmas too. I told him that we would handle every bit of it so I found a shirt, ordered it, ran down all the deputies, and got them to sign it. On Christmas, we took it and delivered it to him and helped make his Christmas wish come true, and at the same time, it really meant a lot to us,” Blankenship said.

The sheriff also said the office is blessed to have the support of the community.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cat receiving rabies vaccine.
Warning issued after kitten found with rabies
Officials on the scene of a structure fire where two people were found shot
Two people shot at scene of burning home
The accident occurred about noon along U.S. 80, about five miles west of Montgomery in Lowndes...
Abbeville man dies in traffic accident
Junior Glenn and Etta Mae Peters
Services set for elderly couple who died in fire
Coffee County Sheriff's Office
Man found unresponsive in cell sparks death investigation

Latest News

The Henry County Sheriff's Office made one local kid's Christmas a little brighter with a...
8-year-old gets Christmas surprise from Henry County Sheriff's Office
Mayor Mark Saliba said he is proud of the economic boost and neighborhood enhancements made.
A Recap of Dothan’s construction projects in 2023
Mayor Mark Saliba said he is proud of the economic boost and neighborhood enhancements made.
Recap of Dothan's construction projects in 2023
Dothan Fire Department reminds citizens that fireworks are illegal in the City Limits of Dothan.
Dothan Fire stresses firework safety ahead of NYE