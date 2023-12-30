8-year-old boy gets Christmas suprise from Henry County Sheriff’s office

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office delivered a special Christmas Day surprise to one kid in Headland.

8-year-old Beau Watson had a unique request for this year’s Christmas.

That request was a sheriff’s shirt signed by all the Henry County deputies.

Luckily, Sheriff Eric Blankenship was able to deliver on this Christmas wish.

“To us, it is huge. Whether it was his Christmas wish, he doesn’t realize it but it made our Christmas too. I told him that we would handle every bit of it so I found a shirt, ordered it, ran down all the deputies, and got them to sign it. On Christmas, we took it and delivered it to him and helped make his Christmas wish come true, and at the same time, it really meant a lot to us,” Blankenship said.

The sheriff also said the office is blessed to have the support of the community.

